Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2024, 05:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Urfi Javed Strongly Disses Triptii Dimri's Dancing Skills; Says She Desperately Needs To Learn Dancing (Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: Urfi Javed is right now grabbing eyeballs for her latest on actress Triptii Dimri. The reality show singer in her interview with Instant Bollywood was questioned about who she feels should take a dancing lesson. Urfi said," Oh, actually, dance ke liye, I would also say, Triptii Dimri. Oh my god, she's such a good actor, but usne woh jo kiya naa (mimics), woh jo ganda sa! Oh f***. "Why Triptii, why? Such a pretty girl, such a fab actor aur bilkul nas peet di usne yaar apni".

Triptii faced a lot of criticism for her dancing skills for her item number Mere Mehboob from Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video starring Rajkummar Rao, reacting to the criticism in one of her interviews, Triptii said," I said, I have to try everything But can't be good at everything. But what's wrong with trying? You have to give it your best; you're here now. I didn't realise (while shooting). It was my first dance number, I haven't really done one like this before. And I didn't think that it would get the kind of response that it's getting. But it's fine; it happens to everybody. There are things that people like, there are things that people don't like. But that doesn't mean that you stop experimenting", she told Hollywood Reporter.

While Triptii's fans defended her for being trolled and mentioned she would definitely improve.

