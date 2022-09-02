NewsLifestylePeople
Urfi Javed wraps transparent plastic sheet as top in new video- WATCH

Her wardrobe is nothing like ours; clothes made of jute, glass, stones, safety pins, electric wires,  photographs, flowers and even flower petals. 

New Delhi: Urfi Javed has come a long way from being a fashion disaster to getting the tag of a fashion 'Diva'. She has been continuously stunning her fans with unique outfit ideas for the past one year.

Her wardrobe is nothing like ours; clothes made of jute, glass, stones, safety pins, electric wires,  photographs, flowers and even flower petals. Recently, she crossed all limits when instead of clothes, she pasted silver work on her body. And today, her avatar is yet again turning heads.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Bigg Boss OTT star Urfi Javed shared a video on her Instagram handle, in which he can be seen wrapped up in a transparent plastic sheet. In the clip, fashionista Urfi has pasted flowers of different colors on herself and has tied plastic all over her body. She paired this unique top with wide-leg blue denim. For a funky look hairstyle, she has curled her hair and tied a ponytail.

This avatar of Urfi is slowly becoming VIRAL on social media. If you look at the comment box, people have left no stones unturned to give their feedback. One user wrote, 'Hot Lag rhi Ho', while another wrote, 'Great fashion idea'. Apart from this, many users have expressed their reactions through fire and red heart emojis.

