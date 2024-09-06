Advertisement
Vicky Kaushal Is In Love With Gurdas Maan’s Latest Track ‘Main Hi Jhoothi’, Calls Him ‘Evergreen’

Legendary singer Gurdas Maan has touched fans with his new album, ‘Sound of Soil.’ The first song, ‘Main Hi Jhoothi,’ has won over many, even Vicky Kaushal is full of praise for Maan’s talent. 

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2024, 02:20 PM IST
Pic Credit: Instagram (@Vicky Kaushal)

Legendary singer Gurdas Maan has once again struck a chord with his fans through his latest album, ‘Sound of Soil.’ The first track, ‘Main Hi Jhoothi,’ has captivated audiences, and Bollywood’s very own Punjabi star, Vicky Kaushal, is all praises for the musical genius. 

Known for his love of Punjabi music and energetic dance moves, Vicky recently took to social media to share his admiration for Maan Saab’s new release.  

Posting the track on his Instagram stories, he expressed his appreciation with the caption, “Evergreen Maan Saab,” accompanied by a heart emoji, highlighting his deep respect for the legendary singer. 

‘Sound of Soil’ features a total of nine tracks, with the first song, ‘Main Hi Jhoothi,’ sung and penned by Gurdas Maan, featuring Shivangi Joshi alongside Maan himself.  

Shared on the official instagram account of Speed Records, ‘Main Hi Jhoothi’ is rapidly going viral across social media. Many fans and celebs also took to the comments section and showered praises for the singer.  

 

The song beautifully captures deep emotions, resonating with listeners. As fans immerse themselves in this heartfelt track, anticipation builds for the release of the remaining eight songs, which are expected to deliver the same soulful impact. 

