Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan in trouble? MP man lodges complaint against 'illegal use of motorcycle number plate' in a movie

The Indore resident has claimed that the number plate used in a movie sequence starring Vicky and Sara is of the vehicle that belongs to him.

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan in trouble? MP man lodges complaint against &#039;illegal use of motorcycle number plate&#039; in a movie
File Photos (ANI)

New Delhi: A man in Madhya Pradesh has lodged a police complaint against the alleged use of the number plate of a motorcycle illegally in a movie sequence by Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan.

The Indore resident claimed that the number plate is of the vehicle that belongs to him.

In an upcoming movie scene, Vicky is seen riding the motorcycle with Sara seated behind him.

"The vehicle number used in the movie sequence is mine. I don`t know if the film unit is aware of it but this is illegal," Jai Singh Yadav, the complainant told ANI on Saturday (January 1, 2022).

"They can`t use my number plate without permission. I have given a memorandum at the station. Action should be taken in the matter," he added.

Responding to the complaint, Rajendra Soni, Sub-inspector in Indore`s Banganga area said, "We have received a complaint. We will see whether the number plate was used illegally. Action will be taken as per provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. If the film unit is in Indore, we will try to probe them."

This is noteworthy that Vicky and Sara were recently seen in Indore shooting for their upcoming untitled film. 

Post the marriage with Katrina Kaif, Vicky has again started working on his upcoming films.

Recently, the actor had celebrated his 'first' Christmas with Katrina and had also shared a picture on his social media handles. 

On the work front, Vicky was last seen in 'Sardar Udham'.

Sara, on the other hand, last worked in 'Atrangi Re' along with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.
 

(With agency inputs)

