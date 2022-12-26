Vijay Deverakonda turns Santa, to send 100 fans on all expenses-paid trip

MUMBAI: Every Christmas actor Vijay Deverakonda surprises his fans with his special thanksgiving gesture #Deverasanta. Christmas 2022 was no exception as the 'Arjun Reddy' star announced an all-expenses-paid trip for his 100 fans.

Taking to social media, Vijay created a poll on his social media for his fans to help him choose the destination for travel to offer to his fans. He asked if his fans want a trip to -- Mountains of India, Beaches of India, Cultural trip of India or deserts in India. "#Deverasanta, a tradition I started 5 years ago. This year I have the nicest idea so far. I am going to send 100 of you on an all-expenses paid holiday. Help me in choosing the destination. #Deverasanta2022"

#Deverasanta, a tradition I started 5 years ago. This year I have the nicest idea so far :)



I am going to send 100 of you on an all-expense paid holiday. Help me in choosing the destination. #Deverasanta2022https://t.co/iFl7mj6J6v — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) December 25, 2022

Vijay's post left his fans excited. They flooded his Twitter post with likes and comments. "Best Christmas gift...Thank you Anna," a social media user commented. "Mountains or just meet me anywhere," another user wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay's last release Liger, which was aggressively promoted as a pan-India project, bombed at the box-office, earning less than Rs 100 crore. The film marked Vijay's Bollywood debut. He will be seen in the upcoming romantic drama Khushi, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film is supposed to release in 2023. Vijay is all set to team up with Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri for a new project.

However, an official announcement regarding the same is yet to be made.