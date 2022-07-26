NEW DELHI: Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi has once again stunned the internet with her hot look and appealing personality. The actress is known to often raise the temperature on the internet with her sizzling hot dance moves. Nora has featured as an item girl in several A-list films and is a favourite of many. She is also known for her unmatchable fashion sense and gains attention for her impeccable style statements.

The 30-year-old, who is blessed with one of the hottest curves in the tinsle villa, is known for her glamorous look. The diva, who enjoys a mammoth fan following on social media, loves to tease her fans with her photos and videos.

On Monday, Nora dropped a new video of herself, where she is seen flaunting her killer walk to the beats of DJ Snake. She captioned the photo writing, "Teach u b*tches how to keep a player under pressure.."

TAKE A LOOK AT HER LATEST VIDEO BELOW:

Nora Fatehi earned her name and fame after featuring in the 'Dilbar' track for John Abraham starrer 'Satyamev Jayate'. The track got her 'Dilbar girl' tag as well.

The Moroccan beauty was first seen in the reality show 'Bigg Boss season 9'. She made her Bollywood debut with 'Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans'. Her popularity in Telugu cinema began with hit songs in films such as 'Temper', 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Kick 2'.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi is a judge on 'Dance Deewane Juniors'. Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji are also a part of the dance reality TV show hosted by Karan Kundrra.

Live TV