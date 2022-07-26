NewsLifestylePeople
NORA FATEHI

VIRAL: Nora Fatehi showcases her killer walk in off-shoulder mini dress, check VIDEO

Actress-model Nora Fatehi is once again turning heads with her latest video where she is seen flaunting her stylish walk to the tune of DJ Snake. Video inside!

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 01:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

VIRAL: Nora Fatehi showcases her killer walk in off-shoulder mini dress, check VIDEO

NEW DELHI: Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi has once again stunned the internet with her hot look and appealing personality. The actress is known to often raise the temperature on the internet with her sizzling hot dance moves. Nora has featured as an item girl in several A-list films and is a favourite of many. She is also known for her unmatchable fashion sense and gains attention for her impeccable style statements.

The 30-year-old, who is blessed with one of the hottest curves in the tinsle villa, is known for her glamorous look. The diva, who enjoys a mammoth fan following on social media, loves to tease her fans with her photos and videos. 

On Monday, Nora dropped a new video of herself, where she is seen flaunting her killer walk to the beats of DJ Snake. She captioned the photo writing, "Teach u b*tches how to keep a player under pressure.." 

TAKE A LOOK AT HER LATEST VIDEO BELOW:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

 

Nora Fatehi earned her name and fame after featuring in the 'Dilbar' track for John Abraham starrer 'Satyamev Jayate'. The track got her 'Dilbar girl' tag as well. 

The Moroccan beauty was first seen in the reality show 'Bigg Boss season 9'. She made her Bollywood debut with 'Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans'. Her popularity in Telugu cinema began with hit songs in films such as 'Temper', 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Kick 2'.  

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi is a judge on 'Dance Deewane Juniors'. Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji are also a part of the dance reality TV show hosted by Karan Kundrra.

Live TV

Nora FatehiNora Fatehi picsnora fatehi photosBollywoodNora Fatehi dance

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu becomes President: What this means for India?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of hidden message in President Draupadi Murmu's oath
DNA Video
DNA: How Monkey Pox infection has spread in the country?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect yourself from the spread of Monkey Pox?
DNA Video
DNA: What can youth learn from Neeraj Chopra?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How did Neeraj Chopra become a role model of hard work and discipline?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 25, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why are luggage of air travelers going missing?
DNA Video
DNA: Bank Crisis -- China deploys tanks against its citizen
DNA Video
DNA: Democracy -- Is 'exemption' reserved for politicians?