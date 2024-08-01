Viral Video: Urfi Javed Wows Netizens With Her Creative Octopus Dress - WATCH

New Delhi: Fashion influencer Urfi Javed grabs attention again with her creative 'Octopus' outfit in a viral video, sparking a buzz among fans and paparazzi on Instagram. Urfi Javed also shared a GRWM (Get Ready With Me) video on her Instagram, which quickly went viral. Known for her bold and innovative fashion choices, the Bigg Boss fame has made a name for herself in the fashion world. From her infamous garbage bag dress to her bird-inspired outfits, Urfi's creative ensembles consistently capture attention and keep fans talking.

Take A Look At Her Post:

In the video, Urfi Javed showcases a striking 8-armed octopus-themed dress, with moving arms that truly set her outfit apart. This innovative feature caught netizens' attention and was a game-changer for her creative ensemble. The clip also features Urfi striking poses for the paparazzi.

Netizens' Response To Urfi's Innovative Outfit

Netizens were quick to praise Urfi for her inventive approach in designing such a unique outfit. One user commented, 'The octopus galaxy this is insane' Another user commented,'Most Creative girl in the world' One user creatively commented, 'Octourfi' another commented, 'She’s way ahead of MET Gala' Rating her creativity one user commented, '10/10 for her creativity'

Urfi Javed has made notable appearances in popular TV shows such as 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Kasautii Zindagi Ki 2'. She also participated in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' and made a surprise entry in 'MTV Splitsvilla X5'. Additionally, Urfi had a cameo in Dibakar Banerjee's film 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2'.