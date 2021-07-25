We tried our hardest: Mia Khalifa announces separation from husband Robert Sandberg

New Delhi: Former adult star Mia Khalifa recently took to Instagram to announce her separation from her husband Robert Sandberg after two years of marriage. In a text post, she mentioned that she tried to make her marriage work with him, however, due to 'fundamental, irresolvable differences' the couple decided to go their separate ways.

In her Instagram post, she wrote, "We can confidently say that We gave everything to make our marriage work, but after almost a year of therapy and efforts we walked away knowing that we have a friend in the other, and that we really tried. We will always love and respect each other because we know that it was not an isolated event that caused our breakup, but rather the accumulation of fundamental, irresolvable differences that no one can blame on the other for."

"We are closing this chapter with no regrets and both starting our own, separately but connected through incredible family, friends, and love for our dogs. This has been long overdue, but we're glad we took our time and gave it our all, and can walk away saying that we tried our absolute hardest," she added.

Check out her recent post:

Mia entered the professional pornographic industry in 2014 after which she was publicly disowned by her parents. She revealed in a 2016 interview that she had quit the adult industry after three months.

Khalifa had gotten engaged to Swedish chef Robert Sandberg in March 2019 and got married months later in June 2019.

Earlier, she was making headlines when President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel accused her of colluding with the US government to encourage protests in the nation against the leader's communist regime.

Mia had retaliated to his accusations on Twitter the next day (July 13) and denied his allegations, claiming that she was not paid by any government.