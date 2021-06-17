हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chunky Panday

When Neelam Kothari's 'whole calf peeled off' after Chunky Panday dropped her from a bike!

Bollywood actor Chunky Panday recently recalled a scary accident which left his 'Aag Hi Aag' co-star Neelam Kothari's leg 'badly' burned and bruished.

When Neelam Kothari&#039;s &#039;whole calf peeled off&#039; after Chunky Panday dropped her from a bike!
File photo

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Chunky Panday recently recalled a scary accident which left his co-star Neelam Kothari's leg burned and bruished quite severely in an interview with a leading daily.

He revealed the incident occured while shooting for his first film 'Aag Hi Aag' in 1987.

Panday told ETimes, "When Pahlaj Nihalani told me that my first film was opposite Neelam, I went mad. Neelam was a teenage sensation back then. So, I told him mujhe sab kuch chalana aata hai--bike, car, ghoda (I can ride everything-bike, car, horse). Now, in one of the scenes, I had to escape with her from a mandap, and I dropped her off the bike. She badly burnt her leg. I apologised profusely, but she was a brave girl. It did not take long for her to take it in her stride."

He described her injury in detail and said "her whole calf had peeled off".

Actress Neelam Kothari recently made a guest appearance in the reality TV show 'Super Dancer 4' along with Govinda.

Chunky's Bollywood debut 'Aag Hi Aag' was a Bollywood actioner directed by Shibu Mitra and with a star studded cast including Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Moushumi Chatterjee, Chunky Panday and Neelam.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Chunky PandayChunky PandeyNeelam KothariAag Hi AagNeelam Kothari accidentChunky Panday debut film
Next
Story

Neena Gupta recalls harrowing casting couch experience, was asked to 'spend the night' with a producer

Must Watch

PT1M5S

Actor Akshay Kumar reaches at LoC, dance with the soldiers of the BSF