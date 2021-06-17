When Neelam Kothari's 'whole calf peeled off' after Chunky Panday dropped her from a bike!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Chunky Panday recently recalled a scary accident which left his co-star Neelam Kothari's leg burned and bruished quite severely in an interview with a leading daily.

He revealed the incident occured while shooting for his first film 'Aag Hi Aag' in 1987.

Panday told ETimes, "When Pahlaj Nihalani told me that my first film was opposite Neelam, I went mad. Neelam was a teenage sensation back then. So, I told him mujhe sab kuch chalana aata hai--bike, car, ghoda (I can ride everything-bike, car, horse). Now, in one of the scenes, I had to escape with her from a mandap, and I dropped her off the bike. She badly burnt her leg. I apologised profusely, but she was a brave girl. It did not take long for her to take it in her stride."

He described her injury in detail and said "her whole calf had peeled off".

Actress Neelam Kothari recently made a guest appearance in the reality TV show 'Super Dancer 4' along with Govinda.

Chunky's Bollywood debut 'Aag Hi Aag' was a Bollywood actioner directed by Shibu Mitra and with a star studded cast including Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Moushumi Chatterjee, Chunky Panday and Neelam.