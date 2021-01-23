Yo Yo Honey Singh and rapper Badshah party together at this actor's birthday bash - Video alert!

New Delhi: Popular singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and Badshah, it seems have buried their hatchet and moved on from past. The two are now cordial with each other and how do we know? Well, they partied together recently and that's ample proof.

Honey Singh and Badshah were spotted partying together at actor/host Nitin Arora's birthday bash. He took to his social media and posted a few videos, thanking everyone. He wrote: I would like to thank my friends and family for making my birthday so special and memorable. What a delightful evening! @yoyohoneysingh @badboyshah @mikasingh

Besides Yo Yo Honey Singh, rapper Badshah, singer Mika Singh and Shibani Kashyap were also seen at the birthday bash and happily posed for shutterbugs.

Earlier, reports were rife that all is not well between Yo Yo Honey Singh and Badshah.