हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bank Holidays in January

Bank holidays January 2022: Banks to remain shut for 16 days. Full list here

In January 2022, banks across the country will be closed for up to 16 days.

Bank holidays January 2022: Banks to remain shut for 16 days. Full list here

New Delhi: According to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday list, banks across the country will be closed for a total of 16 days in January 2022. The second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays, are included. Every month on the first and third Saturdays, the banks are open. Aside from the weekly shutdowns, banks will be closed in a number of states owing to other holidays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has divided the holidays into three categories: Negotiable Instruments Act Holidays, Negotiable Instruments Act Holidays, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

In January 2022, banks across the country will be closed for up to 16 days. The second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays, are included. Every month on the first and third Saturdays, the banks are open. Aside from the weekly shutdowns, banks will be closed in a number of states owing to other holidays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has divided the holidays into three categories: Negotiable Instruments Act Holidays, Negotiable Instruments Act Holidays, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

The banking holidays are also determined by the festivals that are observed in different states.

Bank holidays in January 2022: Check State-wise bank holidays

1 January 2022: New Year’s Day (Across the country)

3 January 2022: New Year’s Celebration/Losoong (Sikkim)

4 January 2022: Losoong (Mizoram)

11 January 2022: Missionary Day

12 January 2022: Birthday of Swami Vivekananda

14 January 2022: Makar Sankranti (Many states)

15 January 2022: Pongal (Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu)

18 January 2022: Thai Poosam (Chennai)

26 January 2022: Republic Day (Across the country)

31 January: Me-Dam-Me-Phi (Assam)

Bank holidays in January 2022: Weekend bank holidays

2 January 2022: Sunday

8 January 2022: Second Saturday

9 January 2022: Sunday

16 January 2022: Sunday

22 January 2022: Fourth Saturday

23 January 2022: Sunday

30 January 2022: Sunday

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bank Holidays in JanuaryBank holidaysBank holidays in 2022
Next
Story

Is your PAN Card fake or real? Here's how to find out

Must Watch

PT6M58S

12 killed, 15 injured in stampede at Vaishno Devi temple