Bank Holidays July 2023: Banks To Be Closed For Nearly 15 Days In July, Check City-Wise List

New Delhi: Nearly 15 days, including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays in July 2023, will see bank closures across the nation. On the first and third Saturdays of the month, banks in both the public and private sectors are open. Banks will be closed on all public holidays and several regional holidays that are state-specific, per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations.

However, the governing bodies of the individual states determine regional holidays. Additionally, the financial authority has mandated that banks remain closed on Sundays.

The Negotiable Instruments Act Holiday, the Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and the Banks' Closing of Accounts Holiday are the three categories under which the central bank typically announces the holidays for lenders each year.

The first holiday in July begins with the birthday of Guru Hargobind Ji on July 5 and continues through subsequent holidays like Muharram on July 29. Except for a few states, these holidays are applicable to all Indian banks.

Full List Of Bank Holidays In July 2023

July 4, 2023: Sunday

July 5, 2023: Guru Hargobind Singh Jayanti (Jammu, Srinagar)

July 6, 2023: MHIP Day (Mizoram)

July 8, 2023: 2nd Saturday

July 9, 2023: Sunday

July 11, 2023: Ker Puja (Tripura)

July 13, 2023: Bhanu Jayanti (Sikkim)

July 16, 2023: Sunday

July 17, 2023: U Tirot Sing Day (Meghalaya)

July 22, 2023: 4th Saturday

July 23, 2023: Sunday

July 29, 2023: Muharram (In almost all states)

July 30, 2023: Sunday

July 31, 2023: Martyrdom Day (Haryana and Punjab)