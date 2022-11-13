Central Bank of India (CBI) hikes fixed deposit interest rates; check return calculator

Central Bank of India (CBI) has hiked fixed deposit rates across tenors for fixed deposits and now offers a maximum interest of up to 6.75 per cent. The bank has also revised its interest rates for two special deposits that come with a maturity tenure of 555 and 999 days. For deposits below two crores, the CBI now offers an interest of 3 per cents with a maturity tenure of 7-14 days, 3.25 per cent for a maturity tenure of 15-45 days, 4.25 per cent for fixed deposits for a maturity period of 46-90 days and 4.5 per cent for FDs with a maturity period of 91-179 days.

The bank is offering a return of 5.25 per cent on FDs with maturity tenure of 180-364 days, 6.15 per cent for deposits maturing in 1 year to less than two years, 6 per cent for deposits between two years to less than three years and 5.75 per cent for deposits between 3 years to 10 years.

CBI Fixed Deposit Interest Rates for deposits between Rs 2 crore to Rs 10 crore, the CBI now offers an interest of 4 per cents on a maturity tenure of 7-30 days, 4.5 per cent for a maturity tenure of 31-59 days, 3.5 per cent for fixed deposits for a maturity period of 60-90 days and 4.5 per cent for FDs with a maturity period of 91-179 days.

Also Read: Inflation above 6 percent would be detrimental to India's growth: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The bank is offering a return of 5.65 per cent on FDs with maturity tenure of 180-364 days, 6.25 per cent for deposits maturing in 1 year to less than two years, 5.75 per cent for deposits for two years to less than three years and 5.50 per cent for deposits between 3 years to 10 years.

The Bank is offering a return of 6.5 per cent on callable deposits for a tenure of 555 days and 6.25 per cent on a tenure of 999 days. While for non-callable deposits, the interest rate for 555 days is 6.75 per cent and for 999 days is 6.5 per cent.

CBI FD Return Calculator 2022

If you are going to invest Rs 2 lakhs with the Central Bank of India Fixed Deposit for a tenure of one year to less than two years, you will earn an interest of Rs 12,587 at the rate of 6.15 per cent and the maturity amount will be Rs 2,12,587. If you invest Rs 3 crore for a tenure of one year, you will get an interest of Rs 18.75 lakh at the rate of 6.25 per cent and the maturity amount will be Rs 3 crore 18 lakhs 75 thousands.