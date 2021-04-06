Child below 5 years gets a blue-colored Baal Aadhaar: Here are 5 fun, interesting and important facts

New Delhi: Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents that can be used for several useful purpose. The 12-digit unique identification number issued by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has now become one of the significant identification documents as it contains your demographic as well as biometric data.

Everyone can enroll for Aadhaar - even a newborn child. These Aadhaar cards are called Baal Aadhaar.

Here are 5 fun, interesting and important facts about Baal Aadhaar.

1. A child below 5 years gets a blue-colored Baal Aadhaar and becomes invalid when the child attains the age of 5 years.

2. You can use your child's school ID (Photo ID issued by Recognized Educational Institution) for his/ her Aadhaar enrolment.

3. Remember to update biometric Aadhaar data of your child at the age of 5 years and then again at the age of 15 years. This mandatory biometric update for children is Free. The mandatory biometric update is required to reactivate it.

4. Your Aadhaar along with the child's birth certificate or the discharge slip you received from the hospital is enough to enroll your child for Aadhaar.

5. The child's Aadhaar data does not include biometric info like fingerprints and Iris scan. Once the child crosses 5, biometrics need to be updated.

