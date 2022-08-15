New Delhi: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced a 3% increase in DA for Gujarat government employees under the 7th Pay Commission on August 15. Patel stated that this increase would take effect retroactively on January 1, 2022.

The announcement was made by Gujarat Chief Minister Nitin Gadkari after hoisting the national flag at Modasa in Aravalli district during a state-level function commemorating the country's 76th Independence Day. During the event, the CM also urged people to cultivate a spirit of national interest in their hearts above all else.

The increase in Dearness Allowance will benefit approximately 9.38 lakh state government employees, panchayat employees, and pensioners (DA). According to CM Patel, this will increase the state government's financial burden by about Rs 1,400 crore per year.

In addition, CM Patel announced the expansion of welfare programmes under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). He announced the expansion of the NFSA card holders' one-kg gram (pulses) per card per family scheme, as well as the broadening of the income limit eligibility criteria for inclusion of beneficiaries under the Act.

He stated that 71 lakh NFSA card holders from the state's 250 talukas will be given one kg gram (pulses) per card per month at a reduced rate. The scheme is currently only available to residents of 50 developing talukas. The existing monthly income limit for inclusion under the NFSA has been increased to Rs 15,000 from Rs 10,000, he said.

"It is our responsibility to keep reaching new heights of safety and peace in a peaceful, developing and safe Gujarat and establish new records of all-inclusive development. Let us take a pledge to make this festival of Independence as the opportunity to make national interest as paramount in our hearts and minds," he said.

"We have created a work culture in which people feel least troubled and their issues are resolved as soon as possible," Patel said. Along with education, health, and security, the government has prioritised agriculture, rural development, poor uplift, and industrial development, he explained. "Whether it is industry, rural development, farming, or the ease of revenue-related services, the Gujarat government has always taken citizen-centered decisions to ensure that the state remains a world leader," he said.

"Revolutionary steps have been taken to ensure farmers have access to adequate electricity as well as water. For power distribution, all four power distribution companies received a 'A' grade. Gujarat is a renewable energy leader. It is the first state to implement a solar energy policy "The CM stated.

Patel also discussed various social welfare schemes and the government's industry-friendly policy, as well as the availability of power and labour, which he claims makes Gujarat the "best state." He stated that Prime Minister Modi turned Gujarat into a policy-driven state, with several development-oriented policies focusing on semiconductors, biotechnology, information technology, drones, heritage tourism, and electric vehicles.