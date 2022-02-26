EPF account: Here's how to register or update phone number, email

New Delhi: Whether you have a regular bank account or an Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account, it is critical that your mobile number and email address be registered or updated. If not, using services and filing claims may cause problems, causing some items to be delayed.

When it comes to EPF accounts, a correct/updated mobile number will aid in the provision of services such as nomination filing, withdrawal claims connected to Covid-19, and any other purpose. This is due to the fact that a one-time password (OTP) is provided to the registered mobile number. Similarly, an accurate Email ID can assist EPFO in reaching out for any contact.

According to EPFO, "Dear Member, Please double-check your mobile number in your profile for account security. If it is not yours, please update it with your own phone number, preferably your Aadhaar-linked phone number. This available mobile is used for forgotten passwords, PF balance inquiries, and employer contribution payment alerts."

Here’s a step-by-step guide to update the mobile number and email ID in EPF account:

Step 1: Log in to your account on the Member Sewa site by entering your UAN and password.

Step 2: Select the 'Contact Details' option from the 'Manage' Section.

Step 3: When you select the 'Contact Details' option, the most recent mobile number and email address will be displayed on your screen.

Step 4: Choose the option you want to change, such as your phone number or email address. Once you've made your choice, you'll be prompted to provide your new mobile phone number and email address.

Step 5: After entering updated information, click 'Get Authorization Pin.' A 4-digit Pin number will be given to your new mobile number and/or email address.

Step 6: After entering the PIN, click 'Save Changes.'

Your EPF account will be updated as a result of the changes.

However, if this is your first time accessing your EPF account via the member sewa portal, here's how to register your email address and mobile number:

Step 1: Visit the Member Sewa Portal and select 'Activate UAN.'

Step 2: Enter your UAN, Aadhaar number, and date of birth on the screen. These particulars should be the same as those found in EPFO records. Enter the cellphone number associated with Aadhaar according to UIDAI records.

Step 3: Fill in the Captcha code. For UAN activation, you will be needed to give your agreement to exchange details as they are available with Aadhaar.

Step 4: Select 'Get Authorization Pin'. Your mobile number will receive a 4-digit OTP.

A password will be provided to your mobile number after the UAN has been activated.

