EPFO

EPFO e-nomination filing: EPF Portal glitch still continues, PF subscribers flood twitter with anxious reactions

Some said that despite trying for over two months now, they don't seem to add e-nomination due to the server glitch.

New Delhi: Although retirement fund body EPFO has now extended the deadline for filing of e-nomination from the previous date which was December 31, several PF Subscribers still continue to face glitches on EPF Portal.

EPFO recently Tweeted:

However, seveveral users have been complaining regarding error in e-nomination filing. Some said that despite trying for over two months now, they don't seem to add e-nomination due to the server glitch. Here are some twitter reactions from PF Subscribers.

EPFO had previously said that the name of the nominee mentioned in the latest PF nomination will be treated as final, whereas after fresh nomination by the account holder, the earlier nomination will be treated as cancelled, says the EPFO.

