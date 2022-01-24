EPFO e-nomination filing: EPF Portal glitch still continues, PF subscribers flood twitter with anxious reactions

New Delhi: Although retirement fund body EPFO has now extended the deadline for filing of e-nomination from the previous date which was December 31, several PF Subscribers still continue to face glitches on EPF Portal.

EPFO recently Tweeted:

However, seveveral users have been complaining regarding error in e-nomination filing. Some said that despite trying for over two months now, they don't seem to add e-nomination due to the server glitch. Here are some twitter reactions from PF Subscribers.

Your Server is not Responding from last month, not able to verify the E-sign.

You are not able to manage your own Server how would you manage our Funds? — Parvesh (@parvbunty) January 21, 2022

I have tried multiple times for e nomination since 2months. Every time it displays error like an error occurred. I don't know why the epfo team is not taking care of epfo sites. Please do something @nsitharaman — Sandeep (@sandeepgoudb92) January 21, 2022

Esign process complet hotehi verify succesfull karke nahi ata fir main e nomination ke option me jyata hu to kuch bhi nhi hua hota hai. Vahi ka vahi kam fir se kar raha hu. .bar bar ek hi kam 10 bar karna padta hai — Nishan Meshram (@meshram_nishan) January 23, 2022

माननीय महोदय, जब तक आपकी epfo की website, under maintenance है, तब आप किसी भी श्रमिक को उसकी पास बुक देखने के लिए मना नही कर सकते, क्योंकि epfo की website चल ही नहीं रही, तो कोई श्रमिक अपना nomination और बाकी update कैसे करें, @socialepfo @arvind_ramsy @LabourMinistry @PMOIndia — Anil Sakwar (@AnilSakwar) January 21, 2022

Not able to update the E-nomination. Always getting error or network issues.

It's been a year and I couldn't take my PF money yet. Always rejecting for multiple reasons even there is valid proof. It's painful — VinupriyaVijayakumar (@VinupriyaVV) January 21, 2022

This dosent work. Lots of errors..cant edit existing family details ,cant esign — SadharanCitizen (@SadharanCitizen) January 22, 2022

E nomination is still not happening due to technical glitches in the portal. I am unable to esign as it's throwing error. Kindly rectify the issue and fix at the earliest. — Nagarjun NM (@nagarjun_nm) January 22, 2022

Unable to do so as the site is down since more than a month. Unable to file enomination — Pravat Kumar Rout (@PravatRout1979) January 21, 2022

Trying to update E- Nomination from December'21 but site is not working properly. Everytime it is giving error. Please fix the problem. — Kamalsethi (@Kamalsethi_82) January 22, 2022

EPFO had previously said that the name of the nominee mentioned in the latest PF nomination will be treated as final, whereas after fresh nomination by the account holder, the earlier nomination will be treated as cancelled, says the EPFO.

