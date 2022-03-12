EPFO fixes interest rates at 8.1%: Here's a look at the EPF interest rates in the last few years

New Delhi: The EPFO, the retirement fund body, voted on Saturday to reduce the interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22 to an almost four-decade low of 8.1 percent for its around five crore subscribers, down from 8.5 percent in 2020-21, according to sources.

This is the lowest rate since 1977-78, when the EPF interest rate was 8%. "In its meeting on Saturday, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation's (EPFO's) apex decision-making body Central Board of Trustees decided to provide an 8.1 percent rate of interest on Employees Provident Fund (EPF) for 2021-22," a source said.

The Central Board of Trustees (CBT) had set the 8.5 percent interest rate on EPF deposits for 2020-21 in March 2021. It was approved by the finance minister in October 2021, and EPFO provided instructions to field offices to credit the 8.5 percent interest income to subscribers' accounts for 2020-21.

EPFO reduced the interest rate on provident fund deposits to a seven-year low of 8.5 percent for 2019-20, down from 8.65 percent in 2018-19. The 2019-20 EPF interest rate was the lowest since 2012-13, when it was reduced to 8.5 percent.

Here’s a quick look at the PF interest rates in the last few years:

2020-2021 8.50%

2019-2020 8.50%

2018-2019 8.65%

2017-2018 8.55%

2016-2017 8.65%

2015-2016 8.80%

2013-2015 8.75%

2012-2013 8.50%

2011-2012 8.25%

2010-2011 9.50%

2005-2006 to 2009-2010 8.50%

