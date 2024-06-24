New Delhi: The Universal Account Number (UAN) is a unique 12-digit identifier for all Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscribers. The UAN serves as your identity within the EPFO which is similar to how your PAN identifies you for tax purposes. It provides a common identification for EPF subscribers even if they change jobs frequently. This means that while you may receive different member IDs from various employers, you will only have one UAN.

Why is the UAN Important?

Your UAN is a unique 12-digit number that ensures you keep receiving your EPFO benefits no matter how many jobs you switch. Once it’s activated you can access your UAN card, update your passbook online, and get important KYC updates effortlessly. It simplifies managing your EPF account and ensures your benefits are always within reach.

How to Check Your UAN Status?

You can easily check the status of your UAN by visiting this website ‘ https://unifiedportal-mem. epfindia.gov.in’.

What If UAN Is Lost?

If you've lost your UAN, don't worry. Go to the unified member site and use your registered mobile phone to retrieve your unique number.

How Can UAN Be Activated Online?

To activate a UAN online, use the EPF member portal or the UMANG app. Just follow the steps and enter the authorised PIN to complete the activation.

UAN: Password Security

When an employee changes jobs, they should provide their UAN to the new company to maintain continuity. When creating a password for your UAN, ensure it is 7-20 characters long and includes special characters, capital letters, and numerals as required.

How UAN Streamlines Online PF Transfers, Aadhaar, PAN, and Bank Accounts?

Think of your UAN as the maestro coordinating effortless PF transfers across jobs. After your employer's approval, link your Aadhaar and PAN to your UAN on the EPFO member site. Connecting your bank accounts speeds up claim processing, enabling hassle-free online claim filing without needing your employer's signature.