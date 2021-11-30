From credit card to savings a/c to EPFO Pension: Check 5 major rules change from December 1

New Delhi: Several rules that have a major impact in the lives of common man are going to change from December. These rules pertain to banking, financial and other sectors.

Since these new rules are set to impact the day-to-day lives of a common man and hence it is important to know more about these changes in detail.

Here are 5 major rules impacting common man that will change from December 2021

State Bank of India (SBI) credit card

India's largest State Bank of India (SBI) charging processing fees on EMI transactions starting from December 1, 2021. SBI will charge the processing fees on equated monthly instalment (EMI) purchases or converting transactions into EMIs. SBI Cards and Payment Services Private Limited (SBICPSL), which manages SBI credit cards, has said that for EMI transactions, SBI credit cardholders will now have to pay a processing fee of Rs 99 along with the tax.

Punjab National Bank savings deposit interest rates

In what could dampen the spirit of account holders of small savings account, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has slashed interest rates on savings deposits.

PNB has reduced interest rate on savings account deposits by 10 basis points (bps) for account balance less than Rs 10 lakh and by 5 basis points (bps) for account balance of Rs 10 lakh and above to 2.80% p.a and 2.85% p.a respectively. The new interest rates will be effective from December 1, 2021. (Also read: Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes home loan rates by 0.05% --Check new interest rates here)

Rate Of Interest Saving Fund Account Balance below Rs. 10 Lakh 2.80% p.a. Saving Fund Account Balance of Rs. 10 Lakh & above 2.85% p.a.

Life certificate for pensioners

Those retirees above age of 80 will be able to submit their digital life certificate at any of the country's Head Post Offices' Jeevan Pramaan Centers. The completion date of this has been fixed for November 30, 2021. This life certificate is a proof that the pensioner is still alive. If you do not comply, your pension may be terminated. So from December 1, if you have not submitted your life certificate, your pension might be affected.

Matchbox prices to rise after 14 years

Matchbox prices will be seeing a hike after 14 years amid soaring inflation that has increased the prices of the raw materials. With the upcoming revision, the retail price of matchboxes will be doubled to Rs 2 from the current price of Rs 1 starting from December 1, 2021. Matchbox prices were last hiked in 2007 from 50 paise to Rs 1 per box.

LPG Cylinder Price

The rates of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders are expected to change from the current rates from December 2021. Usually, the prices of LPG cylinders are revised on the 1st of every month. However, in the past few instances, it has been seen that the prices were revised from the set 1st and 15th of the month.

