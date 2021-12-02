Good news for pensioners! Life Certificate submission deadline extended to December 31, pension money continue to be paid

New Delhi: In what would bring the much need relief to lakhs of pensioners, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pension has extended the deadline of submission of Life Certificate to December 31 from the previous deadline of November 30, 2021.

It must be noted that that every Central Government Retired Employee is required to submit life certificate in the month of November for continuation of his/her pension.

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions Office Memorandum observed that that a large number of Central Government pensioners physically visit bank branch for this purpose.

Hence, in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in various states and keeping in view of the vulnerability of elderly population to Corona Virus, the ministry has now been decided to extend the existing timeline for submission of Life Certificate for all age group of pensioners from 30/11/2021 onwards. Now, all Central Government pensioners may submit Life Certificate till 31st December, 2021.

During this extended period, the pension will be continued to be paid by the Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) uninterrupted.

The Office Memorandum said that the above measures are expected to avoid rush at branches and maintain Covid- 19 appropriate behavior, while obtaining Life Certificates.

The circular has asked PDAs to also ensure proper arrangements and social distancing measures at the branches and prevent overcrowding.

