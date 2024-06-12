Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2757087
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
HDFC BANK

HDFC Bank Hikes Fixed Deposit Rates On Various Tenors --Check Latest HDFC FD Rates

The move comes a week after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced pause in its key lending rates in its monetary policy for the 8th consecutive time.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2024, 01:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

HDFC Bank Hikes Fixed Deposit Rates On Various Tenors --Check Latest HDFC FD Rates

New Delhi: Private sector lender HDFC Bank has hiked fixed deposit rates on retail deposits by 20 basis points with effect from June 10. The rates are applicable on various tenors.

HDFC Bank is offering FD rates at 7.10 percent for 15 to 18 months, FD rates at 6.60 percent for a one year to 15 months and FD rates at 7.25% for 18 months to less than 21 months.

Senior citizens will get 50 bps higher FD rates as compared to general public.

The move comes a week after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced pause in its key lending rates in its monetary policy for the 8th consecutive time.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Mohan Bhagwat's 'first reaction' on election results
DNA Video
DNA: Why did China's 'friend' Maldives remember India?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Pakistan Fan's Reaction After Yet Another Loss to India
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Abu Hamza?
DNA Video
DNA: Dog undergoes successful heart surgery
DNA Video
DNA: Video of hydraulic lift accident in Bhopal
DNA Video
DNA: Shah-Yogi's 'Mission UP' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: One runway...two planes...watch Viral Video!
DNA Video
DNA: Complete list of ministers of Modi 3.0
DNA
Suspense over Rahul Gandhi becoming the leader of the opposition