HDFC Bank Senior Citizen FD Scheme Gets Extension Till THIS Date --Check FD interest rate, Tenor And Other Details

New Delhi: HDFC Bank's Special FD Scheme for senior citizens named ‘HDFC Bank Senior Citizen Care FD’ been extended further. HDFC Bank Senior Citizen Care FD scheme will be available and valid for subscription July 7, 2023, said the bank’s website.

HDFC Bank Senior Citizen Care FD Scheme will give Resident Senior Citizen customers an additional interest rate on an FD of 0.50% for a limited time over and above the existing additional rate of 0.50% per annum, said the bank’s website.

"An Additional Premium of 0.25% (over and above the existing premium of 0.50%) shall be given to Senior Citizens who wish to book the Fixed Deposit less than 5 crores for a tenure of 5 (five) years One Day to 10 Years, during special deposit offer commencing from 18th May'20 to July 7, 2023. This special offer will be applicable to new Fixed Deposit booked as well as for the Renewals, by Senior Citizens during the above period. This offer is not applicable to Non-Resident Indian," HDFC Bank said.

HDFC Bank added that HDFC Bank Senior Citizen Care FD Scheme is for resident senior citizens aged 60 years and above, (not applicable to NRI) who wish to book a Fixed Deposit less than 5 crores for a tenure of 5 years one day to 10 years. The Offer is valid for all new/renewal of Senior Citizens FD under Rs 5 Crore. The offer duration for Senior Citizen Care FD is valid from 18th May'20 to July 7th, 2023, it added.

However, the bank said that in case of premature closure of Fixed Deposit booked in the above offer (including sweep in / partial closure) on or before 5 years, the interest rate will be 1.00% below the contracted rate or the base rate applicable for the period the deposit has remained with the bank, whichever is lower.

"In case of premature closure of Fixed Deposit booked in the above offer (including sweep in / partial closure) post 5 years, the interest rate will be 1.25% below the contracted rate or the base rate applicable for the period the deposit has remained with the bank, whichever is lower. Rates mentioned above in the rate sheet are inclusive of 0.75%," HDFC Bank said.