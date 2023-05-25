topStoriesenglish2613173
How To Activate LIC WhatsApp Service Online Or Via Chat? Step By Step Process Explained Here

Policyholders will can have direct access to more than 11 services on LIC WhatsApp. Here's how to get it.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 11:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has made a 24/7 interactive service available to its members on WhatsApp. Policyholders can rapidly access information and services related to plans through the official LIC WhatsApp chatbot thanks to the LIC WhatsApp service.

Policyholders will now have direct access to more than 11 services, including details on loan eligibility, repayment estimates, policy status, bonus information, statement of units, links to LIC services, updates on premium due dates, loan interest due date notifications, certificates for paid premiums, opt-in/opt-out options, and ending conversations.

How To Activate LIC WhatsApp services

- Save LIC's official WhatsApp number in on your phone

- LIC WhatsApp services Phone number is +91 8976862090

- Now Send a 'Hi' your registered mobile number to +91 8976862090

- You will now be able to choose from one of the 11 services

- Reply in the chat with the option number that is given to you for the selection of services --For eg 1 for Premium date, 2 for Bonus Information etc

- LIC will share the details of your query in the WhatsApp chat


However, in orter to avail the services, policyholders will have to first register on the official site of LIC. 


How to Register on LIC online? Here is the step by step process

- Visit www.licindia.in and Click on “Customer Portal”

- If you have not registered earlier for Customer Portal, click on “New user”

- In the next screen, you will be required to choose the user id and password of your choice and submit.

- Login through this newly created user id and click on the option of ‘Basic Services’ - “Add Policy”

- Enrol all your remaining policies

- At this stage all the Basic Services will be available under your enrolled policies.

After that, you can register for Premier Services by following a three-step process. According to LIC's website, any customers who have a policy on their own life or the lives of their minor children are eligible to receive.

