Hurry up LIC policyholders! Today is the last date to revive your lapsed policies: Details here

New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation of India had announced its Special Revival Campaign for revival of lapsed policies last month. The insurance behemoth has launched its Special Revival Campaign from 7th February, 2022 to 25th March, 2022 for individual lapsed policies.

"To provide continued Risk Cover in these challenging times, LIC brings a valuable opportunity for the second time in the current financial year for revival of lapsed policies," LIC said. (Also read: Yeh Wrong Number Hai, says SBI! Never Scan QR Code to receive money)

Under this Special Revival Campaign, Policies of specific eligible plans can be revived within 5 years from date of the First Unpaid Premium subject to certain terms and conditions. (Also read: 5 big financial tasks you must complete before March 31)

In view of the prevailing circumstances, concessions are being offered in late fee for other than Term Assurance and High Risk Plans, depending on the total premiums paid. There are no concessions on medical requirements. Eligible Health and Micro Insurance plans also qualify for the concession in late fee, it added.

CONCESSION IN LATEFEE FOR ELIGIBLEPOLICIES

However, policyholders must note that high risk plans like Term Assurance and Multiple Risk Policies etc. are not eligible for the concession. Policies which are in a lapsed condition during the premium paying term and not completed policy term are eligible to be revived in this campaign.

"The campaign is launched for the benefit of those policyholders whose policies lapsed as they were not able to pay premiums on time due to unavoidable circumstances. LIC continues to play an active role in ensuring that its Policyholders stay protected. While the current COVID 19 pandemic scenario has emphasized the need for mortality protection, this campaign is a good opportunity for LIC’s Policyholders to revive their policies, restore life cover and ensure financial security for their family," LIC added.

