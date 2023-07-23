ITR Filing Deadline: Are You An NRI With Inoperative PAN? Check These Steps To Resolve Your Problem

New Delhi: If you haven't filed your Income Tax Return (ITR) or completed the e-verification process, it is essential to do so before the approaching deadline of July 31st.

Several cases have come up where Non-Residence Indians complaining about PAN being inoperative despite the linking with Aadhaar. In response to this issue, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued a circular to provide a resolution.

It said, “If any NRI’s PAN is still inoperative, he/she is requested to intimate his/her NRI status along with supporting documents to respective jurisdictional Assessing Officer.”



List of supporting documents required for making PAN operative for NRI’s is as under:

A. Copy of PAN Card; and

B. Any of the following documents:

a. Copy of passport showing stay confirming NRI, or

b. Copy of Person of Indian Origin (PIO) card issued by Government of India, or

c. Copy of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card issued by Government of India, or

d. Copy of other national or citizenship Identification Number or Taxpayer Identification Number duly attested by “Apostille” (in respect of countries which are signatories to the Hague Convention of 1961) or by the Indian Embassy or High Commission or Consulate in the country where the applicant is located or authorized officials of overseas branches of Scheduled Banks registered in India.

Check This Direct Link to Know Your Jurisdictional Assessing Officer:

You can check this direct link to find your Jurisdictional Assessing Officer. You just need to fill your PAN and Mobile number and then verify it by an OTP. Thereafter, you will get the details of Jurisdictional A.O. Details.