Know how to lock and unlock Aadhaar Biometrics to prevent misuse

New Delhi: In a bid to strengthen security and provide control to Aadhaar card holders, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has provisioned to support locking and unlocking 12 digit identity card.

In an instance when you think that the Security and privacy of personal data could be at risk, you can opt to lock and unlock Aadhaar Biometrics to prevent misuse of the same.

Any Aadhaar card holder is allowed to use the service that empowers the former to lock his/her biometrics. A locked Biometrics ensures that the Aadhaar holder will not be able to use their Biometrics (fingerprints/iris) for authentication.

"After locking biometrics if a UID is used for invoking any of the Authentication services using a biometric modality (Fingerprint/Iris) a specific error code '330' indicating biometrics are locked," says UIDAI.

Fingerprint and iris data in Resident’s Aadhaar used for authentication can be locked.

Once resident enables Biometric Locking system their biometric remains locked till the Aadhaar Holder chose to:

-- Unlock it (which is temporary )or

-- Disable the Locking system

Here is how to lock and unlock Aadhaar Biometrics

- Visit UIDAI official website uidai.gov.in.

- Go to My Aadhaar and select Aadhaar Services.

- Click on Lock/Unlock Biometrics.

- Chose "Lock Enable".

- On the next webpage, enter your 12 digit Aadhaar number

- Punch in the captcha code

- Click on Send OTP that will be sent to your registered mobile number

- Select the option to lock/unlock biometric data

However, you must note that registered Mobile Number is essential to avail this service. And if your mobile number is not registered with Aadhaar, you can visit the nearest Enrolment Centre/Mobile Update End Point and update your phone number.