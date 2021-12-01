LIC Bima Jyoti Policy: Get guaranteed, impressive annual returns by making small investments

New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) offers a slew of investment schemes that provide guaranteed, fantastic returns. Investors receive returns annually with the insurance scheme, besides several other perks.

The LIC Bima Jyoti Policy offered by the country’s largest insurer is a non-linked, non-participating, individual savings plan. Investments in the scheme offer impressive returns compared to most fixed deposit schemes. That may be the reason why the scheme is gaining popularity.

How to invest in LIC Bima Jyoti Policy?

Investors planning to put their money in LIC Bima Jyoti Policy can start investing online or offline. One can visit the official LIC website to buy the policy while you can visit LIC’s nearby branch or contact a LIC advisor to invest in the scheme in offline mode.

LIC Bima Jyoti Age Limit

The minimum age to start investing in LIC Bima Jyoti Policy is 90 days while the maximum age limit is capped at 90 days.

LIC Bima Jyoti key things to note -

- Investors will need to invest a minimum of Rs 1 lakh in the policy.

- There is no upper limit on investments made under the LIC Bima Jyoti policy.

- Investors can purchase the policy for a term period of 15 years to 20 years.

- Investors will have to invest five years less than the maturity age. For instance, investors opting for a policy of 20 years will have to invest for 15 years.

LIC Bima Jyoti Benefits

Investors also get several other benefits from the policy. In case of the death of the investor, nominees receive the sum assured, which is approximately 7x of annualised premiums.

