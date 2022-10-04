LIC launches Dhan Sanchay Saving Plan; check premiums, benefits & more details

New Delhi: Investing is a lifelong affair. People look for an investment plan where they can get a safe, secure, and maximum return to sustain their retired life. It is an uphill battle to figure out where one should invest as there are lots of investment options available in the market. Are you also planning to invest but in trouble with where to invest?

Here is the one-stop destination of your curiosity. Let's have a look at one such plan. LIC keeps on offering schemes for customers from time to time. Life Insurance Corporation of India has launched a new insurance policy named Dhan Sanchay Saving Plan. The investors can invest in the scheme from June 14.

Under the policy, on the death of the policyholder, the family will get financial assistance during the term. It also gives guaranteed income during the payout period after the maturity of the policy. In addition, guaranteed terminal benefits will also be paid.

Maturity period

The maturity period ranges from 5 years to a maximum of 15 years.

Benefits of the LIC Dhan Sanchay Saving Plan

Along with the fixed income benefits, it also offers increased income benefits, single premium level income benefits, and a single plan benefit. You can also avail the benefit of a loan lane and can buy riders.

Options of the Dhan Sanchay Saving Plan

LIC has launched four options in the plan. Under Plan A and B, Sum Assured cover of Rs 3,30,000 on death. Also, there will be a minimum Sum Assured cover of Rs 2,50,000 under Plan C and a Sum Assured cover of Rs 22,00,000 on death in Plan D. The maximum premium limit has not been fixed for these plans.

Eligibility criteria

The minimum age of the subscriber for the policy should be 3 years, while 50 years for Option A and Option B, 65 years for Option C, and a maximum of 40 years for Option D. Accord, you can invest in it between the age of 3 years to 40 years.

How to buy the policy

If you want to take the LIC Dhan Sanchay Policy, you can buy both offline through agents / other intermediaries and directly online by visiting www.licindia.in.