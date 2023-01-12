PAN card for children: Here's how to apply for PAN card for minor child, documents required

New Delhi: Once a person becomes 18, they create a PAN card because it is the age at which they open a bank account. For youngsters under the age of 18, a PAN card can be created. However, only the child's parents may submit an application on their behalf.

You will receive a receipt number after submitting the application, which you can use to follow your ward's PAN card application. The PAN card typically arrives at the address you provided within 15 days following a successful verification.

Here's how to apply for PAN Card for your minor kid

Step 1: Visit the official website of National Securities Depositories Ltd.

Step 2: Enter the required details.

Step 3: Select the correct category for applying PAN cards for minors.

Step 4: Pay the PAN card registration fee of Rs 107 and submit the application form.

Here’s the list of documents needed to apply for a PAN card for your kids

Address and proof of identity of the parents of the minor will be required

The address and proof of identity of the applicant is also required

Guardian of the minor can submit Aadhar Card or Ration Card or Passport, Driving License or Voter ID as proof of identity.

Aadhaar card, post office passbook, property registration document or original residence certificate can also serve as address proof.

A PAN card is required for opening a bank account, Demat account, taking a loan, buying a property, investing in bonds and other financial facilities offered by the government, among others. The document is also accepted as valid identity proof.