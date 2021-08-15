PAN card lost? Download e-PAN card online - Check step-by-step process here

New Delhi: Losing your PAN card could be worrisome as the document is required for availing most of the financial services offered by the state-owned and private financial services companies like banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs).

If you have lost your PAN card, you can request for reprint for a new one from the official website of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), which issues the PAN cards.

But the whole process could take days, if not weeks. So, if you need your PAN card for some urgent work, then you could simply download the electronic PAN card or e-PAN which is usually acceptable for online financial services such as opening a Demat account or applying for an online loan.

Here’s how you can download e-PAN online:

Step 1: For downloading the e-PAN card online, you have to log in to the official website of UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Limited (UTIITSL) - https://www.utiitsl.com/

Step 2: Select the ‘PAN card services’ option

Step 3: Go to the ‘Download e-PAN’ option

Step 4: Enter your PAN card details

Step 5: Enter your personal information such as your date of birth. You can also enter your GSTIN number.

Step 6: Verify your details by submitting the captcha details

Step 7: Now, you’ll receive a link on your email id and registered phone number

Step 8: Enter the OTP to verify your email id and registered phone number

After entering the OTP, your download for e-PAN will start. In this way, you can download e-PAN within few minutes and can use it for applying for various financial services that are offered online.

