PM Kisan 10th instalment released: Here’s direct link to check status online

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday (January 1), releases the 10th instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana via video-conferencing to financial aid crores of farmers across the country. PM Modi said that there was a need for innovation in agriculture along with the promotion of natural farming.

More than Rs 20,000 crore has been released by the Central government directly into the bank accounts of about 10.09 crore farmers across India as the 10th instalment under PM-KISAN Yojana.

Under the PM-KISAN Yojana, farmers receive Rs 6000 in a year as financial aid from the Central government. The funds are provided in three instalments of Rs 2000 each in a year. The first instalment is transferred between April- July; the second instalment is transferred between August-November and the third instalment is credited between December-March.

The PM-KISAN Yojana is funded 100% by the Central government. So far, the government has transferred more than Rs 1.8 lakh crore directly into the bank accounts of registered farmers. "If we include today's transfer, more than Rs 1.8 lakh crore has been transferred directly to the accounts of the farmers under the PM-KISAN," Modi said, adding that the scheme has helped farmers in buying good quality seeds and fertilisers. Also Read: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate multiple projects in Nagpur today

Over 10 crore farmers have benefitted from the scheme in the past two years or so. The PM-KISAN scheme was announced in the February 2019 Budget. The first installment was for the period December 2018 to March 2019. Also Read: Future Retail misses due date for payment of Rs 3,494.56 crore to banks

Direct Link to check PM-KISAN 10th instalment status:

Step 1: Visit the official PM-KISAN website - https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Farmers Corner’ Section on the right side of the homepage of the website.

Step 3: Select the ‘Beneficiary Stauts’ option.

Step 4: Enter either Account Number or Aadhaar Number or Mobile Number and click on ‘Get Data’ button.

Step 5: You will now be able to check the status of the instalment.

