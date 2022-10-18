PM KISAN 12th installment money released, Check your name in beneficiary list here

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released the 12th instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. Modi transferred over Rs 16,000 crores to more than 10 lakh beneficiary farmer families on Monday, October 17.

Under the scheme, eligible farmer families are provided a benefit of Rs. 6000 per year in three equal instalments of Rs. 2000 each. So far, eligible farmer families have received benefits of more than Rs. 2 lakh crore under PM-KISAN. (Also read: 5G SIM upgrade scam: Planning to convert from your 4G to 5G? Scammers are doing THIS)

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Status Check

PM KISAN Scheme was launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2019, aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions. (Also read: Gold Price today, 18 October 2022: Gold, silver prices down, check latest rates in your city)

PM KISAN 12th installment 2022: Here is how to check your name in the new beneficiary list

-Visit official PM KISAN website https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Portal

- You will see the map of India under Payment Success tab.

- On the right hand side, there will be a yellow coloured tab called "Dashboard"

- Click on Dashboard

- After clicking, you will be taken to a new page

- On the Village Dashboard tab, you will have to fill your complete details

- Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat

- Then click on show button

- After this you can choose your details