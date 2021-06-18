PM Kisan Scheme: Golden opportunity for farmers to get 2 instalments in July, check details

New Delhi: The Indian government had rolled out the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to provide financial aid to millions of poor and marginalised farmers across the country. Under the scheme, farmers receive annually Rs 6,000 in three different instalments.

So far, the government has provided Rs 16,000 in eight instalments to individual farmers who have been receiving the benefits since the start of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

The eighth instalment under the scheme was recently disbursed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly in the bank accounts of farmers. So far, the Centre has released over Rs 20k crore directly in the bank accounts of farmers under the scheme.

How to get double benefits under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme?

Farmers who aren’t registered under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi yet can receive two instalments worth Rs 2000 each (Rs 4000 total) in one go. farmers will have to register under the scheme before June 30 to receive two instalments that will be directly transferred to their account.

These newly registered farmers will receive Rs 4,000 in July, as part of the eighth and ninth instalment under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

How to register for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme?

1. To register yourself under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, you need to visit the official website: https://pmkisan.gov.in/

2. In the former's corner, select the New Registration option.

3. Fill in your Aadhar number details.

4. Enter other details such as your state.

5. Submit the details along with the captcha code.

