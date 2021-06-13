हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SBI

SBI alert! Internet banking, UPI services unavailable today for few hours, check timings

State Bank of India has cited maintenance activities as the reason behind the temporary shutdown of the services. 

SBI alert! Internet banking, UPI services unavailable today for few hours, check timings

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has said that most of its digital financial services such as internet banking, YONO and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will remain unavailable on Sunday. 

The largest state-owned bank has cited maintenance activities as the reason behind the temporary shutdown of the services. "We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 02.40 hrs and 06.40 hours on 13th June," SBI said in a tweet. 

 

“During this period INB/YONO/YONO Lite/ UPI will be unavailable. We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience,” the bank said in its tweet.

SBI underwent a similar temporary shutdown last month where services such as Yono, Yono lite, internet banking, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) remained unavailable for a few hours. Also Read: Alert! SBI, PNB issue THIS important warning for customers

The temporary shutdown is expected to impact over 85 million internet banking and 19 million mobile banking customers of the SBI. Over 135 million UPI users will also not able to process their payments. 

In India, SBI is the largest bank in terms of network and reach. The bank operators more than 22,000 branches and over 57,889 ATMs in almost every nook and cranny of the country. Also Read: SBI DEBIT CARD
Lost your SBI ATM card? Here is how to get it blocked

 

