SBI customers alert! Bank's online services to remain unavailable on May 7, May 8 – Check timings and other details

New Delhi: Country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has alerted the customers on its online banking services.

SBI has said that the bank’s INB/YONO/ YONO Lite/ UPI services will be unavailable during May 7 and May 8. The bank has also informed the customers about the specific timings when its online services will remain unavailable.

“We will undertake maintenance activities between 22:15 hrs on May 7, 2021, and 1:45 hrs on May 8, 2021. During this period INB/YONO/ YONO Lite/ UPI services will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us,” SBI has tweeted.

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience.

State Bank of India is the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. It is also the largest mortgage lender in the country.

The number of customers using internet banking and mobile banking stand at 85 million and 19 million respectively. The integrated digital and lifestyle platform by SBI - YONO has crossed 74 million downloads mark. YONO which has over 34.5 million registered users, witnesses 9 million logins per day. Accelerating the digital agenda, SBI has opened over 1.5 million accounts through YONO in the quarter ended December 2020 with nearly 91% of YONO eligible savings bank customers migrated on YONO.

