हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
State Bank of India

SBI customers alert! Bank's online services to remain unavailable on May 7, May 8 – Check timings and other details

State Bank of India has said that the bank’s INB/YONO/ YONO Lite/ UPI services will be unavailable during May 7 and May 8 during specific hours.

SBI customers alert! Bank&#039;s online services to remain unavailable on May 7, May 8 – Check timings and other details

New Delhi: Country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has alerted the customers on its online banking services.

SBI has said that the bank’s INB/YONO/ YONO Lite/ UPI services will be unavailable during May 7 and May 8. The bank has also informed the customers about the specific timings when its online services will remain unavailable.

“We will undertake maintenance activities between 22:15 hrs on May 7, 2021, and 1:45 hrs on May 8, 2021. During this period INB/YONO/ YONO Lite/ UPI services will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us,” SBI has tweeted.

State Bank of India is the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. It is also the largest mortgage lender in the country.

The number of customers using internet banking and mobile banking stand at 85 million and 19 million respectively. The integrated digital and lifestyle platform by SBI - YONO has crossed 74 million downloads mark. YONO which has over 34.5 million registered users, witnesses 9 million logins per day. Accelerating the digital agenda, SBI has opened over 1.5 million accounts through YONO in the quarter ended December 2020 with nearly 91% of YONO eligible savings bank customers migrated on YONO.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
State Bank of IndiaSBIYONOSBI YONO
Next
Story

Cryptocurrency ether rises to new record high over $3,600, should you invest in it?

Must Watch

PT1M3S

Orders to increase Rapid Antigen Test in Delhi, Delhi Govt's big decision against COVID