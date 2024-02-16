SBI Customers Can Digitally Enroll Under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana --Know How To Do It

New Delhi: In what would bring the much needed ease for customers, India's largest lender State Bank Of India (SBI) has announced that the customers can now digitally enroll under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY ) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY).

"State Bank of India has brought another enabler for its customers towards enhancing convenience in enrolment under PMJJBY & PMSBY schemes," the bank said in a statement.

How to digitally enroll under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima

- Customers can enroll under the schemes as per their convenience without visiting Branch or Customer Service Point.

- The customer needs to key in the account number, date of birth on Jan Suraksha portal and to select the Bank.

- The Certificate of Insurance is generated instantly on payment of premium.

Introducing the service offering, Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI emphasized the bank’s efforts in leveraging technology to boost offerings that ensure customer empowerment and said, “The facility will provide impetus to the Government of India’s drive of covering all eligible citizens under PMJJBY & PMSBY schemes,” he said.