trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2721983
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
STATE BANK OF INDIA

SBI Customers Can Digitally Enroll Under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana --Know How To Do It

Know how to digitally enroll under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima in SBI.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 03:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

SBI Customers Can Digitally Enroll Under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana --Know How To Do It

New Delhi: In what would bring the much needed ease for customers, India's largest lender State Bank Of India (SBI) has announced that the customers can now digitally enroll under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY ) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY).

"State Bank of India has brought another enabler for its customers towards enhancing convenience in enrolment under PMJJBY & PMSBY schemes," the bank said in a statement.

How to digitally enroll under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima 

- Customers can enroll under the schemes as per their convenience without visiting Branch or Customer Service Point. 

- The customer needs to key in the account number, date of birth on Jan Suraksha portal and to select the Bank. 

- The Certificate of Insurance is generated instantly on payment of premium.

Introducing the service offering, Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI emphasized the bank’s efforts in leveraging technology to boost offerings that ensure customer empowerment and said, “The facility will provide impetus to the Government of India’s drive of covering all eligible citizens under PMJJBY & PMSBY schemes,” he said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of 'Anti-Modi agenda' in Farmers' Protest
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court declares electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional
DNA Video
DNA: 'Army's victory' in Pakistan elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Sonia Gandhi leave Lok Sabha and go to Rajya Sabha?
DNA Video
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel
DNA Video
DNA: Will independents form government in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
DNA Test of Nonstop Target Killing in Kashmir