SBI Important Notice! Customer may face inconvenience on November 22 – Here’s why

New Delhi: India’s biggest lender State Bank of India (SBI) is extremely active on social media and has been instrumental in bringing timely information for its wide range of customers.

Fresh in the series of SBI's latest information or notice is that the bank’s customers might face some inconvenience while accessing INB/YONO/YONO Lite on November 22.

SBI has asked its customers to “bear with” it on November 22 as the bank will be upgrading its internet banking platform. “We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we upgrade our internet banking platform to provide for a better online banking experience,” SBI has tweeted.

November 19, 2020

The number of customers using SBI internet banking facilities is nearly 81 million and mobile banking services stand a little more than 18 million.

YONO is the integrated digital and lifestyle platform by SBI. It has crossed the landmark of 66 million downloads. YONO which has 28.5 million registered users, witnesses between 7.5 to 8 million logins per day, as per SBI.