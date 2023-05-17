Tamil Nadu Announces 4% DA Hike For Govt Employees, Pensioners

New Delhi: The dearness allowance (DA) for employees, including teachers, retirees, and family pensioners, was raised by the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday from 38 to 42 percent. From April 1, the increase will be effective retroactively.

"Considering the ongoing requests of government employees and teachers, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has instructed to impose the rise beginning on April 1. According to a formal statement, it will help 16 lakh state employees, teachers, retirees, and family pensioners. The change will result in an increase in spending of Rs 2,367 crore each year.

According to the press statement, the government was well aware of the effort made by its employees, who had committed themselves to bring social programmes to the people and would keep up the defence of their rights.

Since it assumed power, the government's employees and educators have continued working despite the previous administration's catastrophic financial problems, crushing debt, and loss of revenue as a result of Covid, it noted.

According to the statement, "Whenever the Union government announces a hike in DA, the state will immediately follow and announce the hike for the government staff in the future." This is due to the ongoing demand from teachers and government employees.