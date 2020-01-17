हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSF seizes 22 packets of heroin, bullets, WiFi connectors in Punjab's Gurdaspur

The BSF team also recovered around 90 bullets, 2 magazines and WiFi connectors from the Pakistani smugglers who succeeded to escape from the spot.

Gurdaspur: A team of Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday seized at least 22 packets containing heroin from Pakistani smugglers near the Chauntra post in Gurdaspur.

According to reports, the BSF team also recovered around 90 bullets, 2 magazines and WiFi connectors from the Pakistani smugglers who succeeded to escape from the spot.

The recovery was made after a BSF patrolling team spotted some activities near the fencing at the Chauntra post around 3.50 am.

The BSF personnel fired in the air in order to warn the suspected smugglers, who fled leaving the drugs and other items at the spot.

A search operation is currently underway.

