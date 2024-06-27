78 Trains Cancelled, 36 Diverted Between Hyderabad and New Delhi; Check Full List

Due to the ongoing third-line construction between the Kazipet and Balharshah sections, 78 trains have been cancelled, and 36 trains have been rerouted to alternative routes. This disruption will continue until July 7.

Reason for Disruptions

The South Central Railway (SCR) has attributed the cancellations and diversions to preparatory and commissioning works for the third line between Asifabad and Rechni stations in the Secunderabad division. These essential infrastructure improvements are crucial for enhancing the railway network's capacity and efficiency.

List of Cancelled Trains

Numerous trains have been affected due to these ongoing works. Here are some of the major services impacted by the cancellations:

- Train No. 17003: Kazipet-Solapur Express

- Train No. 17004: Balharshah-Kazipet Express

- Train No. 12757: Secunderabad-Sirpur Kagaznagar Express

- Train No. 12758: Sirpur Kagaznagar-Secunderabad Express

- Train No. 20805:Visakhapatnam-New Delhi

- Train No. 20806:New Delhi-Visakhapatnam

- Train No. 12803: Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin

- Train No. 12804: Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam

Additional Cancelled Services

Several other trains connecting key locations such as Secunderabad, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Patna, Raxual, Danapur, and Subdergunj have also been cancelled on designated dates during this period. These include trains linking Hyderabad to Gorakhpur and Raxual.

Details of Diversions

In addition to the cancellations, several trains have been rerouted to manage the disruptions. Here are the details of the diverted trains:

- Train No. 12590: Secunderabad-Gorakhpur (rerouted through Majri, Pimpal, Khuti, Mudkhed, and Nizamabad)

- Train No. 12589:Gorakhpur-Secunderabad (rerouted through Majri, Pimpal, Khuti, Mudkhed, and Nizamabad)

- Train No. 12723: Secunderabad-New Delhi (diverted through Majri, Pimpal, Khuti, Mudkhed, and Nizamabad)

- Train No. 12724: New Delhi-Secunderabad (diverted through Majri, Pimpal, Khuti, Mudkhed, and Nizamabad)

- Train No. 12723: Hyderabad-New Delhi (rescheduled by one hour on certain days)

- Train No. 12724: New Delhi-Hyderabad (rescheduled by two hours on certain days)

- Train No. 12791: Secunderabad-Danapur (rescheduled by 75 minutes from July 4 to 6)

Passengers are advised to check for the latest updates on train schedules and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience.