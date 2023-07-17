Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express Train's Battery Box Catches Fire, All Passengers Safe

A fire broke out in a coach of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express in Madhya Pradesh's Kurwai Kethora station on Monday, informed the Railway officials, adding that all passengers are safe and the fire has been extinguished. According to the Indian Railways, a fire was reported in the battery box of one of the coaches, when the train departed from Rani Kamalapati station, earlier known as Habibganj, towards Nizamuddin in New Delhi. The fire has been extinguished and all passengers are safe. After the full examination, the train will be dispatched soon, an official of the Indian Railways said. “Fire brigade reached site on time and fire extinguished at 07:58 hrs,” the railway official informed.

Vande Bharat train from Bhopal to Delhi catches fire today morning at around 7:15am. Was on board but by God’s grace everyone is safe!#VandeBharatExpress #traincatchesfire pic.twitter.com/8k5uHDn7lT — Nupur Singh (@NupurSiingh) July 17, 2023

Also, the newly inaugurated Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express was pelted with stones near Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. As per a report, a group of people pelted stones as they vented their anger days after the train mowed down a herd of goats. Three men have been arrested in this regard, police said. The windowpanes of the semi-high speed were cracked in the incident. "The windowpanes of two coaches of the Vande Bharat Express were partially damaged as it passed through Sohawal area of Raunahi police station area here around 9 am on Tuesday," Inspector of Railway Protection Force (RPF) Sonu Kumar Singh said.

Singh said the information about the incident was passed to Ayodhya Cantt RPF post. The train, however, continued its onward journey till Lucknow, he said. Speaking about the incident, SSP (Ayodhya) R K Nayyar noted, "It was found during investigation that on Sunday, a herd of goats belonging to one Nanhu Paswan were killed after being hit by the Vande Bharat train while they were grazing on the railway track. So, Paswan and his associates targeted the train."