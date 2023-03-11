Central Railway Completely Electrifies Broad Gauge Network, To Save Rs 1670 Cr Every Year

On Friday, Central Railway said that it had completely electrified its 3,825 kilometres of broad gauge network, reducing its yearly carbon footprint by 5.204 lakh tonnes. The 52-kilometer Ausa Road-Latur Road length in the Solapur division was the last unlit segment, and its electrification was finished on February 23, according to a release from the zonal railway with its CSMT headquarters.

"This move helps in reducing carbon footprints of 5.204 lakh tonnes every year as well as savings of Rs 1670 crore. It will reduce fuel bills and help us earn carbon credit," CR general manager Naresh Lalwani said.

Meanwhile, as a part of the improvement of the railway network, the Indian transporter is working on getting more Vande Bharat trains on track. The Ministry of Railways has a contract in place for the supply of seating systems and panelling for 22 Vande Bharat trains, with Tata Steel listed as one of its providers. The Ministry of Railways has set a production target for 200 Vande Bharat trains over the next two years in addition to a goal for running the first sleeper variant of Vande Bharat by the first quarter of 2024. With this in mind, a contract has been signed with Tata Steel to quicken the production process.

Tata Steel will now produce the seats for 22 Vande Bharat trains, from the first AC to the three-tier coaches. The business, for which structures of panels, windows, etc. are being constructed, has also been awarded the contract for building Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches of the train.

In accordance with the plan, the Railways awarded a contract for the production of the train's components, which must be finished in a year, to a multinational steel business for roughly Rs 145 crore.

