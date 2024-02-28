CM Manik Saha Flags Off Third Aastha Special Train From Tripura To Ayodhya

Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the 00727 Astha Special train on Tuesday, commencing its journey from Agartala Railway Station to Ayodhya Railway Station.

While flagging off the third Astha Special Train Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for arranging special trains for the people of Tripura traveling to Ayodhya. He also interacted with some of the pilgrims on board. CM Manik Saha said, "For Ayodhya, three trains have departed from Tripura so far. I will pray to Lord Ram for their safe and happy journey. We all know Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ram Mandir last month, a moment waited for 500 years. The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla took place, and on January 22nd, we witnessed PM Modi's participation in the ceremony. Many people, including those from outside India, attended."

Today flagged-off another Aastha Special train from Agartala Railway Station for Darshan of Lord Ram in Ayodhya & interacted with some of the pilgrims on board.



He further said that a few days ago, around 400 pilgrims from Tripura went to Ayodhya, and some from Dharmanagar as well.

"Cabinet ministers will also visit Ayodhya in the first week of March", he said.

Earlier, CM Manik Saha flagged off the 00727-Astha Special train for Ayodhya from Agartala Railway Station.

Astha Special Train

The Indian Railways is running more than 200 Aastha special trains from various cities and tier 1 and tier 2 towns across India to Ayodhya for the darshan of Ram Lalla in the newly-built Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

As per the railways, each Aastha train comprises 20 sleeper coaches. One train can accommodate around 1,400 people. Following the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, a large number of devotees have been visiting the temple.