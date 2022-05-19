Delhi Metro witnessed a delay in metro services between Akshardham and Mayur Vihar Phase-1 metro stations for bizarre reasons. The metro services on the Blue line were disrupted because of the theft of the signalling cable, as stated by DMRC. As per PTI, the theft had slowed down the movement of trains between the aforementioned stations. It is to be noted that such instances of theft are not rare, but there haven't been any recent cases of cable theft, but they tend to occur around elevated stations.

"Delay in services between Akshardham and Mayur Vihar Phase-1. Normal service on all other lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet. The Blue Line connects Vaishali and Noida with Dwarka.

"Delay in services between Akshardham and Mayur Vihar Phase-1. Normal service on all other lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet.

Also read: Delhi Metro: Palam Vihar-Dwarka Sector 21 line to be underground, might get delayed

With inputs from PTI