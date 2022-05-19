हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DMRC

Delhi Metro Blue Line services disrupted between Akshardham-Mayur Vihar due to cable theft

Delhi Metro stations witnessed a delay in services on the blue line connecting Dwarka with Noida and Vaishali because of theft between Akshardham and Mayur Vihar Phase-1 metro stations, reports PTI.

Image for representation
Image for representation

Delhi Metro witnessed a delay in metro services between Akshardham and Mayur Vihar Phase-1 metro stations for bizarre reasons. The metro services on the Blue line were disrupted because of the theft of the signalling cable, as stated by DMRC. As per PTI, the theft had slowed down the movement of trains between the aforementioned stations. It is to be noted that such instances of theft are not rare, but there haven't been any recent cases of cable theft, but they tend to occur around elevated stations.

"Delay in services between Akshardham and Mayur Vihar Phase-1. Normal service on all other lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet. The Blue Line connects Vaishali and Noida with Dwarka. 

"Delay in services between Akshardham and Mayur Vihar Phase-1. Normal service on all other lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet.

Also read: Delhi Metro: Palam Vihar-Dwarka Sector 21 line to be underground, might get delayed

With inputs from PTI

