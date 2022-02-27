Delhi Metro to run with 100 percent capacity from February 28

With the continuous decrease in Covid-19 cases and lifting of all restrictions by authorities, Delhi Metro will allow the metro to run with a 100 percent capacity.

On February 25, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, decided to withdraw all restrictions from February 28 (Monday), reduce the fine for not wearing masks from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500 and resume physical classes in Delhi schools from April 1.

In view of the latest guidelines issued by the DDMA on Covid management, announcing the lifting of all prohibitions or restrictions imposed earlier. "Delhi Metro services will now be available with revised norms from February 28," the DMRC said. "Passengers will be allowed to travel in the metro without any restrictions i.e, they can travel in both standing and sitting manner," DMRC said.

All gates of metro stations will remain open to facilitate passenger entry throughout the day. Regulation of passenger entry through a limited number of gates stands dispensed with from February 28, the DMRC added.

However, passengers are advised to keep following Covid-appropriate behaviors (i.e. Wearing a face mask or cover, maintaining social distancing, etc), for their own and everyone else's safety and well-being, it said.

