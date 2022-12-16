Indian Railways: Chhattisgarh’s THESE railway stations to get hi-tech MAKEOVER

Chhattisgarh's three railway stations, namely Raipur, Bilaspur, and Durg are ready to receive a major overhaul, which will convert them into hi-tech stations. These stations were selected to be modernised into tech-packed ones. Raipur DRM Sanjeev Kumar told ANI, "The chief engineer from Bilaspur railway headquarters had visited Raipur to inspect the railway stations on Wednesday. Two of the stations - Raipur and Durg in the Raipur railway division -- are being rebuilt. The three railway stations at Bilaspur, Raipur and Durg were selected by the South East Central Railway to be developed into hi-tech railway stations.” He further added, "A review meeting was held on Wednesday. It was attended by our divisional officers, chief engineers and officers from the railway headquarters. We reviewed and inspected the railway stations for about 4 hours.”

"The process of finalising the plan is going on. By January, we want to finalise the plan so that the actual work can start before the rainy season. We would like to finish the redevelopment work by March 2024. Since the scale of the project is huge, we have divided it into separate phases. Once the stations get a hi-tech makeover, railway passengers will have more comfortable seating places," Kumar said.

Another railway official said, "Two-three types of models were being finalised for the beautification and redevelopment of the Raipur railway station. These models showcase the cultural heritage and history of the state. The passengers travelling from Raipur railway station will get a fair sense of Chhattisgarh`s civilisational and cultural history.

Preparations are also underway to make the waiting hall hi-tech. It will be fully air-conditioned and also have underground parking. The Raipur railway station will be redeveloped on the lines of an airport.

"Chief Engineer Naveen said, "We want to give a world-class experience to passengers at Raipur railway station. They should be able to avail all modern amenities when they visit the station. Our redevelopment plan includes a food court, waiting room and an air-conditioned first floor. We inspected the station to plan for the redevelopment."

With inputs from ANI