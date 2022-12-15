Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat train suffers windowpane damage within first week of inauguration

An unidentified person threw a stone at a windowpane of the recently inaugurated Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express train in Chhattisgarh, an official reported on Thursday. The event happened on Wednesday evening when this semi-high-speed train was travelling to Bilaspur in the state between Durg and Bhilai Nagar railway stations under the Raipur division of the South East Central Railway (SECR), he said.

"Somebody hurled a stone at the train from outside, which caused damage to a window of the E1 coach last evening. But nobody was injured in the incident," the official said. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) was informed about it, and a probe was initiated, he added. The Vande Bharat Express train between Nagpur in Maharashtra and Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, the sixth such service in the country, was flagged-off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

With PTI inputs