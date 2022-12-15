topStoriesenglish
NewsRailways
VANDE BHARAT

Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat train suffers windowpane damage within first week of inauguration

The newly inaugurated Vande Bharat train suffered damage on its new route after an unidentified person hurled a stone at the window of the semi-high-speed train, reports PTI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 01:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat train suffers windowpane damage within first week of inauguration

An unidentified person threw a stone at a windowpane of the recently inaugurated Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express train in Chhattisgarh, an official reported on Thursday. The event happened on Wednesday evening when this semi-high-speed train was travelling to Bilaspur in the state between Durg and Bhilai Nagar railway stations under the Raipur division of the South East Central Railway (SECR), he said. 

"Somebody hurled a stone at the train from outside, which caused damage to a window of the E1 coach last evening. But nobody was injured in the incident," the official said. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) was informed about it, and a probe was initiated, he added. The Vande Bharat Express train between Nagpur in Maharashtra and Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, the sixth such service in the country, was flagged-off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

Also read: IRCTC receives over 5,000 food-related complaints on Indian Railways trains in 7 months

With PTI inputs 

Live Tv

vande bharatNagpur-Bilaspur Vande BharatVande Bharat ExpressIndian RailwaysVande Bharat news

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of deteriorating relationship with smartphone
DNA Video
DNA: In 1911, when Ronald Amundson reached the South Pole
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'cyber intrusion' in the health sector
DNA Video
DNA: When Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussain was arrested in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: Ground reality check of 'Har Ghar Jal Yojana'.
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's evil eye on Tawang
DNA Video
DNA: Nirbhaya Fund under control of the system!
DNA Video
DNA: Why crowd management of IGI airport failed
Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women