Indian Railways: IRCTC introduces affordable train tour package to Chandigarh, Shimla and Manali

Looking for a place to refresh yourself from the daily hustle and bustle of life? Then this is the news for you. Explore beautiful scenic views of Shimla and Manali with this affordable train tour package introduced by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) covering Chandigarh, Shimla, and Manali via train. This affordable tour package is 10-nights, and 11-days long and includes arrangements for stay, food, and transportation facilities for travellers. IRCTC took to Twitter to share the news. “Visit the exquisite destinations of Chandigarh, Shimla, and Manali with IRCTC's train tour package starting from Rs 21,600/- onwards,” read the tweet of IRCTC.

Visit the exquisite destinations of Chandigarh, Shimla and Manali with IRCTC's train tour package starting from ₹21600/- onwards. For details, visit https://t.co/T7gkZV1WaR @AmritMahotsav #AzadiKiRail pic.twitter.com/Geyrf2i9Is — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) September 9, 2022

Here’s all you need to know about the IRCTC’s Chandigarh-Shimla-Manali train tour package:

Duration of the Chandigarh-Shimla-Manali train tour

This Chandigarh-Shimla-Manali train tour package is 10-night 11-days long and will start its journey from Howrah Railway station by train no.12311 at 21:55 hrs for the onward journey to Chandigarh. The tentative hotels would be:

Chandigarh- Hotel A V Continental, or a similar hotel,

Shimla- Hotel Taj Palace, or a similar hotel,

Manali- Hamta view, or a similar hotel.

Also read: Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 230 trains on September 14, Check full list HERE

Cost of the Chandigarh-Shimla-Manali train tour:

The cost per person would be:

Facilities available during the tour:

Train Ticket to & fro in 3AC Class. (Berth position and preference are not applicable),

Hotel accommodation for night stays as per itinerary,

Meal Plan MAP (07 Breakfasts + 06 Dinner),

Vehicle for transfers & sightseeing on SIC basis,

Escort services during the tour,

Lunches on all days, only a halt will be given at a convenient place to have lunch on direct payment

Train food (Breakfast, Lunch, and dinner)

How to book and more details:

To avail this affordable tour package, passengers can book this package from IRCTC’s official website and for more details, passengers can click HERE.