Indian Railways’ IRCTC to restart bedroll and blanket services on THESE trains from April

With rapid decrease in Covid-19 cases in India, Indian Railways’s IRCTC has again started providing bedrolls and blanket services in trains from April. Indian Railways will now provide passengers in AC carriages with pillows, blankets, sheets and towels in a sealed cover.

The service of providing linen and blanket were earlier discontinued as a precautionary step against the Covid-19 pandemic. Railways officials announced in May 2020 that passengers won’t be provided with blankets and curtains in AC coaches. Passengers were advised to bring their own blankets for long journeys and the AC temperature stayed confined to 24-25 degree celsius.

As per officials, 92 trains of Northern Railways have now commenced the curtain provision, meanwhile, 26 trains have commenced the linen and bedroll provisions. Starting today, 23 more trains will start the bedroll services including the Indore-Dehradun express and Jammu Tawi-Kanpur central superfast train.

Hazrat Nizamuddin- Thiruvanthapuram Rajdhani express and Gomti express will commence the bedroll services from April 6, while Vaishno Devi Katra-Ghazipur city express trains will commence the services from April 7 onwards.

Now passengers won’t have to worry about carrying the required linens or bedroll during their train journeys. They can now avail the provisions and enjoy their journeys.

